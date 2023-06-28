Win a Luxury Swimming Pool – Absolutely Free!*
Celebrating 40 years of Exceptional Pool Craftsmanship With A FREE Pool Giveaway!
Dive into the Grand Dolphin Pools Anniversary Giveaway, you can enter starting on 3/5/24 until 5/31/24! The live Drawing will be on Saturday, 6/8/24, to award the 1st and 2nd place winners.
At Dolphin Pools, we’ve been turning backyard dreams into reality for 40 incredible years. To celebrate our special anniversary, we’re thrilled to announce our most exciting event yet – THE GREAT DOLPHIN POOLS GIVEAWAY! You have the opportunity to win a custom-designed, expertly-installed Dolphin Pool, right in your own backyard. That’s right, we are giving ONE pool away. Better yet, if you win after signing your pool contract, we will reimburse the cost of your pool!*
Join Us For The Live Drawing!
Come join us on June 8th for FREE food and refreshments at our Phoenix location and watch our live drawing for our free pool giveaway! For an estimate or if you have questions about our FREE Swimming Pool Giveaway please contact us at (602) 569-6336.
- You must own your home in the Phoenix Metro area. Dolphin Pool employees and relatives do
not qualify.
- Prizes up to $75,000 are non-transferable. Payable under standard terms and conditions of our
contract. The buyer is responsible for additional costs if the project is over $75,000.00.
- If a contract is signed with a 15% deposit before the drawing, the winner will receive credit for
the actual contract price up to $75,000.00. However, it’s important to note that winners cannot
add any further upgrades or addendums to their projects at this stage.
- The prize is not redeemable in cash. The prize goes toward your backyard pool, only purchased
through Dolphin Pools.
- Winners must redeem the prizes in the calendar year of 2024.
- Winners will receive a 1099 and be responsible for all taxes.
- Qualified entries into our free-pool-giveaway are only available when made between the dates of 3/5/24 and before 5/31/24.
