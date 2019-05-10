#1 Pool Builder in Arizona

Dolphin Pools has served the Valley of the Sun for over 40 years. Established in 1984, family-owned and operated, our commitment to providing exemplary customer service and building superior quality pools and spas has never wavered.

Dolphin Pools combines the best products, materials, and equipment to ensure the highest quality built pools and spas in the industry. From the project’s inception to its completion, we pride ourselves on having the most experienced, resourceful, imaginative, and professional team that will design the project to fit your unique lifestyle.