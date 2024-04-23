For an estimate or if you have a question please contact us at (602) 569-6336

We are an award-winning Phoenix pool builder serving the community for over 41 years. Established in 1984, family-owned and operated, our commitment to providing exemplary customer service and building superior quality pools and spas has never wavered.

Dolphin Pools combines the best products, materials, and equipment to ensure the highest quality-built custom swimming pools and spas in the industry. From the project’s inception to its completion, we pride ourselves on having the most experienced, resourceful, imaginative, and professional team that will design the project to fit your unique lifestyle including outdoor structures such as Patios and Pergolas, Outdoor entertainment like Putting Greens and Outdoor Kitchens, and even complete backyard Landscaping that will tie your entire vision together.

Serving Phoenix, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler & the Greater Valley of the Sun.

Google Guaranteed: we are a screened and qualified Google-backed business.

Pool Construction

Dolphin Pools has been designing and building dream pools in the Phoenix area for over 40 years. We specialize in creating custom pools that reflect your unique style and needs.
Landscaping

Dolphin Pools specializes in crafting custom outdoor living spaces, combining exceptional design, top-quality craftsmanship, and outstanding service to transform your backyard into a luxurious oasis.
Pool Remodeling

At Dolphin Pools, we believe that your backyard should be a place of relaxation and enjoyment. That’s why we’re dedicated to helping you transform your pool into the outdoor oasis you’ve envisioned with our expert swimming pool remodeling services.
Pool Packages

Dolphin Pools offers five pool packages tailored to suit every budget, combining exceptional design, quality craftsmanship, and outstanding service to create your perfect backyard oasis.
Dolphin Pools is your one-stop solution for all your backyard and outdoor living needs in Phoenix. As a top rated Phoenix custom pool builder, we craft stunning environments tailored to your lifestyle. Our services extend beyond pools and spas, incorporating beautiful patios, pergolas, fire pits, and outdoor kitchens. To complete your backyard transformation, we offer professional landscaping, including the installation of lush artificial grass, vibrant plants, and low-maintenance greenery suited to the Phoenix climate. Every element is designed with durability and beauty in mind, creating the perfect retreat for year-round enjoyment.

Making Waves in Pool Design

Dolphin Pools: Transforming Backyards into Oases

Explore our gallery to witness the stunning transformations and exceptional quality that Dolphin Pools brings to every custom swimming pool and outdoor living space.

The Top Phoenix Custom Pool Builder

We are proud to be a highly-rated pool company on Google, boasting over 600 five-star reviews.

Read what our satisfied customers have to say about their experiences with Dolphin Pools, where exceptional design, quality craftsmanship, and outstanding service come together to create stunning backyard oases.
Met with Tony in my home a few weeks ago and we were blown away. We received several in home quotes and Tony stood out among them all. He was prompt, professional and best of all friendly. We never felt like we were being “sold to” which was key. He gave us so much detail and helped guide us thru the unknown. It was an easy choice to go with Dolphin and it was primarily because of Tony.
Jake Wozniak was knowledgeable and super helpful with all of my questions and concerns when it came to the pool building process!
Andrew came over for our consultation and went through everything! All our worries and questions were answered. We are super excited to hopefully get our little dream pool that will be perfect for our family and small backyard! They have unbeatable prices and quality work!
Ted Jimenez has been very helpful and patient in our pool buying experience, he knew we had a budget but still made it fun.
We had Dolphin install and build our first pool during the summer of 2023. Our salesman, Joe, was fantastic and extremely knowledgeable and designed our pool to our satisfaction. One year later, Joe is helpful with answering questions . Trevor, our building superintendent, was great as well and communicated details of the pool building process. Tania was great at communicating next steps in the pool build. Approximately one year later, Dolphin has been great on answering or fixing any concerns. Maria has been outstanding and patient and quick to address our concerns. She’s been fantastic. If I ever were to build another pool or recommend (my next door neighbor built his pool with Dolphin), I would go with or recommend Dolphin Pools.
This is our 2nd Dolphin pool, we wont use anyone else! This last pool, Jake Wozniak and the Dolphin team were with us every step and they did a great job! I would hear how some folks in the neighborhood felt left out with their builders but we didn’t feel this way with Dolphin. We knew what was happening and when. On the rare occasion, we had some issues, Jake was quick to respond and get us the answers or help we needed.
Dolphin Pools transformed our backyard into an oasis! We knew the steep slope and rocky terrain were going to be difficult to contend with, but Dolphin was always right there with a solution. Everyone, from the incredible office staff to the field supervisors, was friendly and communicative. Anyone who has ever undertaken an overwhelming construction job will tell you communication is key!

On that note, our family would like to extend a huge "Thank you!" To Jake Wozniak. His professionalism and courtesy were second to none. While Jake was not our direct field super, he was our point of contact when unexpected challenges arose. He was patient, and he made sure that our final product was beautiful and functional. We also want to give an extended shout out to Jonathan, the mason/artisan who crafted our massive retaining wall. He was always thinking ahead to what we would need after the project was finished. His insights and suggestions turned a necessary element into an aesthetically pleasing attraction. It is no surprise that Jake and Jonathan have a great working relationship.

Last, but certainly not least, we want to thank all of the wonderful office and construction staff who helped turn our vision into a reality. Joe, Trevor, Brenda, Gloria, Tania, Katie, Maria, Gina, and Jake: Thank you for all of your tireless efforts! This project was our unattainable dream, and you each played a part in bringing it to life. Your combined talents transformed our yard, and our lives, in less than six months time. Thank you! It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you.
Our first pool building with Dolphin Pools was so spectacular that I want them to build another one in my second home! From start to finish, the experience was nothing short of exceptional.

The process began with an initial consultation where their team provided valuable insights and suggestions, helping to shape our ideas into a practical and beautiful design.
Throughout the project, the team maintained excellent communication. They kept me informed about each stage of the construction process and were always available to answer my questions. Their professionalism and dedication to customer satisfaction were evident in every interaction.
The construction phase was executed flawlessly. The team adhered to the timeline and managed the project with precision and care. I was impressed with their attention to detail and the quality of workmanship. The site was always clean and organized, and the crew was respectful and courteous.
The final result exceeded my expectations and is stunning. The craftsmanship is impeccable, and the materials used are of the highest quality. The landscaping around the pool was also beautifully done, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere.

Even after the pool was completed, Dolphin Pools continued to provide outstanding service. They offered a thorough orientation on pool maintenance and have been responsive to any follow-up questions. It’s clear that they stand behind their work and are committed to ensuring their customers are completely satisfied.
I wholeheartedly recommend Dolphin Pools to anyone considering building a pool. Their expertise, professionalism, and commitment to excellence are truly unmatched.

Our home is now listed for sale and I look forward to building another pool with Dolphin Pools!

Our Pool Construction Process

Exceptional Design and Quality Craftsmanship, Dolphin Pools

At Dolphin Pools, our pool construction process ensures exceptional design, quality craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail at every step. From the initial consultation and custom design to the final inspection, we are dedicated to creating your perfect backyard oasis.

Consultation & Design

Discuss your vision and create a custom design.

Site Evaluation

Assess your backyard for optimal pool placement.

Permitting

Handle all necessary permits and approvals.

Excavation

Prepare the site by excavating the designated area.

Construction

Build the pool structure with top-quality materials.

Finishing Touches

Install finishing elements like tiles, lighting, and landscaping.

Final Inspection & Handover

Conduct a final inspection and provide you with pool care instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Learn More About Building a Pool in Phoenix

How long does it take to build a pool in Phoenix?

Typically, a custom pool takes 8–12 weeks from design approval to completion—weather and permitting can affect timelines.

Do I need a permit to build a pool in Phoenix?

Yes. Permits are required for building, electrical and plumbing. Dolphin Pools will handle the permit process for you. 

What is the average cost of a pool in Phoenix?

Most homeowners invest between $50,000 and $80,000 for an inground pool, depending on size, finishes, and optional features.

What maintenance is required for pools in Phoenix?

You’ll need weekly water-balance checks, filter cleanings every 1–2 weeks, and a professional service 3–4 times per year to keep your pool crystal clear.