Building Paradise with Every Pool
Phoenix Custom Pool Builder and Outdoor Living Experts
Crafting Award-Winning and Affordable Luxury Pools for 41+ Years
Award-Winning Pool Construction in Phoenix
Crafting Custom Pools, Spas, and Outdoor Living Spaces
We are an award-winning Phoenix pool builder serving the community for over 41 years. Established in 1984, family-owned and operated, our commitment to providing exemplary customer service and building superior quality pools and spas has never wavered.
Dolphin Pools combines the best products, materials, and equipment to ensure the highest quality-built custom swimming pools and spas in the industry. From the project’s inception to its completion, we pride ourselves on having the most experienced, resourceful, imaginative, and professional team that will design the project to fit your unique lifestyle including outdoor structures such as Patios and Pergolas, Outdoor entertainment like Putting Greens and Outdoor Kitchens, and even complete backyard Landscaping that will tie your entire vision together.
Serving Phoenix, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler & the Greater Valley of the Sun.
Google Guaranteed: we are a screened and qualified Google-backed business. After being reviewed by Google, they have awarded us this badge because we’re a trustworthy, legitimate business. Not all companies can pass the Google Guarantee.
As Seen On
Pool Construction
Landscaping
Pool Remodeling
Pool Packages
Dolphin Pools is your one-stop solution for all your backyard and outdoor living needs in Phoenix. As a top rated Phoenix custom pool builder, we craft stunning environments tailored to your lifestyle. Our services extend beyond pools and spas, incorporating beautiful patios, pergolas, fire pits, and outdoor kitchens. To complete your backyard transformation, we offer professional landscaping, including the installation of lush artificial grass, vibrant plants, and low-maintenance greenery suited to the Phoenix climate. Every element is designed with durability and beauty in mind, creating the perfect retreat for year-round enjoyment.
Making Waves in Pool Design
Dolphin Pools: Transforming Backyards into Oases
Explore our gallery to witness the stunning transformations and exceptional quality that Dolphin Pools brings to every custom swimming pool and outdoor living space.
The Top Phoenix Custom Pool Builder
We are proud to be a highly-rated pool company on Google, boasting over 600 five-star reviews.
On that note, our family would like to extend a huge "Thank you!" To Jake Wozniak. His professionalism and courtesy were second to none. While Jake was not our direct field super, he was our point of contact when unexpected challenges arose. He was patient, and he made sure that our final product was beautiful and functional. We also want to give an extended shout out to Jonathan, the mason/artisan who crafted our massive retaining wall. He was always thinking ahead to what we would need after the project was finished. His insights and suggestions turned a necessary element into an aesthetically pleasing attraction. It is no surprise that Jake and Jonathan have a great working relationship.
Last, but certainly not least, we want to thank all of the wonderful office and construction staff who helped turn our vision into a reality. Joe, Trevor, Brenda, Gloria, Tania, Katie, Maria, Gina, and Jake: Thank you for all of your tireless efforts! This project was our unattainable dream, and you each played a part in bringing it to life. Your combined talents transformed our yard, and our lives, in less than six months time. Thank you! It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you.
The process began with an initial consultation where their team provided valuable insights and suggestions, helping to shape our ideas into a practical and beautiful design.
Throughout the project, the team maintained excellent communication. They kept me informed about each stage of the construction process and were always available to answer my questions. Their professionalism and dedication to customer satisfaction were evident in every interaction.
The construction phase was executed flawlessly. The team adhered to the timeline and managed the project with precision and care. I was impressed with their attention to detail and the quality of workmanship. The site was always clean and organized, and the crew was respectful and courteous.
The final result exceeded my expectations and is stunning. The craftsmanship is impeccable, and the materials used are of the highest quality. The landscaping around the pool was also beautifully done, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere.
Even after the pool was completed, Dolphin Pools continued to provide outstanding service. They offered a thorough orientation on pool maintenance and have been responsive to any follow-up questions. It’s clear that they stand behind their work and are committed to ensuring their customers are completely satisfied.
I wholeheartedly recommend Dolphin Pools to anyone considering building a pool. Their expertise, professionalism, and commitment to excellence are truly unmatched.
Our home is now listed for sale and I look forward to building another pool with Dolphin Pools!
Google 5 Star Reviews
Years Of Experience
Projects Completed
Our Pool Construction Process
Exceptional Design and Quality Craftsmanship, Dolphin Pools
Consultation & Design
Discuss your vision and create a custom design.
Site Evaluation
Assess your backyard for optimal pool placement.
Permitting
Handle all necessary permits and approvals.
Excavation
Prepare the site by excavating the designated area.
Construction
Build the pool structure with top-quality materials.
Finishing Touches
Install finishing elements like tiles, lighting, and landscaping.
Final Inspection & Handover
Conduct a final inspection and provide you with pool care instructions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Learn More About Building a Pool in Phoenix
How long does it take to build a pool in Phoenix?
Typically, a custom pool takes 8–12 weeks from design approval to completion—weather and permitting can affect timelines.
Do I need a permit to build a pool in Phoenix?
Yes. Permits are required for building, electrical and plumbing. Dolphin Pools will handle the permit process for you.
What is the average cost of a pool in Phoenix?
Most homeowners invest between $50,000 and $80,000 for an inground pool, depending on size, finishes, and optional features.
What maintenance is required for pools in Phoenix?
You’ll need weekly water-balance checks, filter cleanings every 1–2 weeks, and a professional service 3–4 times per year to keep your pool crystal clear.