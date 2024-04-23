Dolphin Pools transformed our backyard into an oasis! We knew the steep slope and rocky terrain were going to be difficult to contend with, but Dolphin was always right there with a solution. Everyone, from the incredible office staff to the field supervisors, was friendly and communicative. Anyone who has ever undertaken an overwhelming construction job will tell you communication is key!



On that note, our family would like to extend a huge "Thank you!" To Jake Wozniak. His professionalism and courtesy were second to none. While Jake was not our direct field super, he was our point of contact when unexpected challenges arose. He was patient, and he made sure that our final product was beautiful and functional. We also want to give an extended shout out to Jonathan, the mason/artisan who crafted our massive retaining wall. He was always thinking ahead to what we would need after the project was finished. His insights and suggestions turned a necessary element into an aesthetically pleasing attraction. It is no surprise that Jake and Jonathan have a great working relationship.



Last, but certainly not least, we want to thank all of the wonderful office and construction staff who helped turn our vision into a reality. Joe, Trevor, Brenda, Gloria, Tania, Katie, Maria, Gina, and Jake: Thank you for all of your tireless efforts! This project was our unattainable dream, and you each played a part in bringing it to life. Your combined talents transformed our yard, and our lives, in less than six months time. Thank you! It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you.